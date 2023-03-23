A minute silence will be observed for the late Christian Atsu later today in Black Stars’ game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Angola.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

However, in the 7th minute of the game, a minute of silence will be observed for the 31-year-old who tragically died following earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month.

Atsu during his playing days with the national team was always spotted with the number seven jersey.

Ghana will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run intact under new manager, Chris Hughton before travelling to Luanda for the reverse game on March 27 in the matchday four games.

Atsu was an integral member of the Black Stars after earning his maiden call-up under the then-head coach, Kwesi Appiah.

The former Chelsea and Everton winger played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and is famously remembered for winning the best player at the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea.

Atsu was buried last week in his hometown Dogobome last week Friday.