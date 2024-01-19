Mohammed Kudus has emphasized the team’s determination to secure three points in their upcoming match against Mozambique.

This declaration comes in the wake of the Black Stars’ 2-2 draw against Egypt on Thursday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw against Egypt left Ghana in a precarious position, having previously lost to Cape Verde in Group B.

Kudus, who scored a brace and was awarded Man of the Match, expressed his frustration at not clinching a victory against the record champions, with Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed securing the draw for the North African side.

Looking ahead to the crucial final group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Kudus stressed the team’s commitment to going all out for the three points.

Despite the disappointment of the draw against Egypt, Kudus stated, “It is a mixed feeling because an impact like this, you would want the three points, but we have to move on and focus on the next game. I was doing my best, and as you could see, I was fit and thankfully, I was able to help the team.”

Acknowledging the collective effort of the team, Kudus added, “Everyone gave their best, but we have to focus on the next game. We will go all out for the three points in the next game, and that is the focus.”

With just one point from two games, Ghana currently occupies the bottom spot in their group. The crucial match against Mozambique is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.