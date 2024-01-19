Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo, expressed his disappointment in individual errors that contributed to Ghana’s 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second group game on Thursday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Despite Mohammed Kudus’s impressive brace, defensive lapses allowed Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed to capitalize and secure a point for the Pharaohs.

Semenyo acknowledged the team’s collective effort but emphasized that individual mistakes cost them the opportunity to secure three points.

The A.F.C. Bournemouth striker stated, “Individual errors failed us, but we played well as a team. We needed the reaction after the first game, and we have done that, so we have to win on Monday.”

He praised Kudus as a standout player and recognized the team’s improved performance.

“The first game was very slow and lacked intensity, but today we needed the reaction. We needed to be in it, to run around and show our presence. We have to make fewer mistakes; I think individual mistakes are what failed us, but what can we do? The performance today was very good, barring the errors. Everyone pressed, we worked, so we go on Monday and win,” he added.

With just one point after two games, Ghana is now focusing on the crucial final group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.