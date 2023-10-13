Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has reacted to Black Stars group opponents in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time African champions has been paired with Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B of the tournament.

Hughton who is currently prepping his team for the two friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America reacted to the draw.

“Egypt are a very experienced side, very experienced AFCON campaigners and I think they have more wins than any other country. For sure, they are very tough opposition,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“But of course, it is a competition and we are very much looking forward to playing against certainly one of the best teams on the African continent. Mozambique and Cape Verde, are two teams that I don’t know so much about. However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, watch their games from now and before the tournament starts.

But I think whenever a group comes out, you always think that it could have been better for us, and could have been worse for us,” he added.

Egypt, finalists in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations has won the trophy a record 7 times.

They pipped the Black Stars 1-0 in 2010 when the two teams faced each other in the final in Angola.

In the last tournament in Cameroon in 2021 under Milovan Rajevac, the Black Stars exited at the group phase of the tournament with just a point.

Below is the full draw:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde Islands, Mozambique

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

