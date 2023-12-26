The senior national team, the Black Stars will camp in South Africa ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Following the announcement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghanaian football fans have expressed their displeasure over the decision of the FA since the tournament will be held in a neighbouring country to Ghana.

They backed their argument that, the country is in financial crisis hence camping in the suggested countries will cut down costs and also be beneficiary to the players due to the weather conditions.

However, the list of the camping base for the 24 participating teams has been released ahead of the tournament.

According to the list, Cameroon will host their camping in Saudi Arabia, Gambia will pith theirs in two countries- Saudi Arabia and Morocco, Algeria will camp in Togo, Mali will camp in Mali, DR Congo will travel to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Burkina Faso will also travel to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Nigeria will travel to Dubai (UAE), Guinea Bissau will camp in Mali, Namibia camp in Ghana, Zambia travel to Saudi Arabia for camping.

Pre-AFCON camping so far



Cameroon 🇨🇲 – Saudi

Gambia 🇬🇲 – Saudi & Morocco

Ghana 🇬🇭 – South Africa

Algeria 🇩🇿 – Togo

Mali 🇲🇱 – Mali

DR Congo 🇨🇩 – Abu Dhabi

Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 – Abu Dhabi

Nigeria 🇳🇬 – Dubai

Guinea Bissau 🇬🇼 – Mali

Namibia 🇳🇦 – Ghana

Senegal 🇸🇳 – Senegal

Angola 🇦🇴 – Dubai

Tanzania 🇹🇿 – Egypt

South Africa 🇿🇦 – South Africa

Eq. Guinea 🇬🇶 – Eq. Guinea

Egypt 🇪🇬 – Egypt

Meanwhile, South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia will camp in their various countries.

The 2023 AFCON is a few weeks away from starting as it is scheduled to kick start from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.