Gelson Dala scored twice as Angola shrugged off the early dismissal of goalkeeper Neblu to beat 10-man Namibia and reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Neblu was shown a straight red in the 17th minute for handling Bethuel Muzeu’s shot outside his box, but Dala put Angola in front with a tap-in seven minutes before the break.

Namibia defender Lubeni Haukongo was soon sent off for a second bookable offence and two minutes later Dala doubled Angola’s lead by powerfully heading home Fredy’s free-kick.

Mabululu’s neat finish following a swift counter-attack midway through the second half wrapped up victory and sent the Palancas Negras into the last eight for the first time since 2010.

Angola will face the winners of the last 16 tie between Nigeria and Cameroon later on Saturday (20:00 GMT) in the next round on Friday in Abidjan.