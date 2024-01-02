Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced his final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The former Premier League manager initially named a 55-man provisional squad.

However, the squad has now been trimmed to the required number by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

The squad is notably without Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey who made a return to training not long ago.

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also been dropped from the squad while Baba Rahman also had no place in the squad.

Meanwhile, three Ghana Premier League players in the name of Richmond Lamptey, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah have all made the final squad.

The Black Stars are expected to officially open camp on January 2 in Kumasi and will take on Namibia as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

Below is Ghana’s full squad fro the tournament: