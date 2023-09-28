The matchday three games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League game will get underway this weekend at the various stadia with two games expected to be played on Wednesday.

At the Golden City Park on Friday, Berekum Chelsea will host Accra Lions with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Premier League leaders, Bofoakwa Tano will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Sunyani Coronation Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Bibiani Gold Stars.

At the El-Wak Stadium, Legon Cities will tackle Aduana FC.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Park will host Bechem United.

Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will welcome Heart of Lions.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the late kick-off at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko who are yet to record a win in the ongoing campaign will host Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

On Wednesday, Dreams FC, due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign this weekend will host Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Defending champions, Medeama SC who are also playing in the CAF Champions League this weekend will host debutants, Nations FC at Akoon Park with kick-off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: