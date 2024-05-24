The Matchday 31 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League promises excitement as games unfold across various stadia this weekend.

The highlight of the weekend is the Super Clash in Kumasi between the two most prominent clubs in the country.

The fixtures are set to begin on Saturday, May 25, and continue through Sunday, May 26.

On Saturday, Aduana FC will face Nations FC at Nana Agyemang Badu Park, while Accra Lions will take on Bechem United at Accra Sports Stadium. Karela United will host Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. All Saturday matches will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s schedule features the much-anticipated clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at Baba Yara Stadium. Great Olympics will meet Berekum Chelsea at Accra Sports Stadium.

Other Sunday fixtures include Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Dreams FC at DUN’s Park and Bofoakwa Tano vs. Medeama SC at Sunyani Coronation Park. Real Tamale United will play Legon Cities at Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, and Heart of Lions will host league leaders FC Samartex.

All Sunday matches are also set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures below: