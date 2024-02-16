Ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Heart of Oak has announced a temporary home-ground shift to the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

This move is in response to the unavailability of their usual home turf, the Accra Sports Stadium, which has been designated as a venue for the 13th African Games hosted in Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the resumption of league matches on February 24th, following a break after the first round. Fans can look forward to a thrilling lineup of matches in the second round.

Top-of-the-table Samartex FC will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko will face Heart of Lions in Kpando, while Hearts of Oak will square off against Real Tamale United.

Accra Lions will host Medeama Sporting Club in other exciting fixtures.

Hearts of Oak, currently at the 11th spot with 21 points, will be keen on elevating their performance and challenging for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the club has appointed Aboubakar Ouattara as its new head coach.