Asante Kotoko have confirmed goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim as the new captain ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The goalkeeper, who is entering his eighth year with the club, had the experience of wearing the armband temporarily during last season’s campaign.

However, Danlad has replaced Richard Boadu who has left the club to join Libyan side, Al Ahly as the new club captain.

Cameroonian, Georges Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey will be vice-captains.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named the new club captain,” Danlad told the club website.

“I will say it’s a blessing, and I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, to our noble technical staff and head coach, Prosper Ogum, and to our great supporters. I am very grateful for this, and I promise to serve wholeheartedly like I have always done since I joined [this club]” he stated.

Danlad joined the Porcupine family in August 2016, and made his senior debut in 2019, keeping the post in the absence of our former captain, Felix Annan in the Normalisation Committee’s special competition semifinal triumph against Hearts of Oak and also made his league debut against Aduana Stars in our 2021-2022 league winning season.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will begin the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.