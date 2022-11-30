Ghana coach, Otto Addo, says his side’s win against South Korea is a confidence booster going into the final Group H game against Uruguay on Friday.

The Black Stars started the competition with a 3-2 loss to Portugal but bounced with a scintillating display to beat the Asian giants at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan thanks to a Mohammed Salisu opener and a brace from Mohammed Kudus.

“Yes, it brings confidence, we have to try to believe, try again if we have errors, try again, believe in our plan, and work together,” he told ghanafa.org.

“If one makes a mistake one has to be there for him. Those matches help us to build a winning team.

“With the believe and the plan and the players executing this plan, everything is possible,” he added.

Ghana will be eyeing a place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 when they come up against the South Americans at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals in 2010 in South Africa where the team was eliminated by Uruguay.