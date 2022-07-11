New Ghana forward, Iñaki Williams says the team will do everything possible to leave a mark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will face the likes of Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.

Although Iñaki Williams acknowledges Ghana is in a difficult group, he believes the team will put in a lot of effort to qualify for the knockout phase of the competition.

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group. It is not going to be easy for Ghana but the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he told to TV3.

With the nationality switch now completed, the 28-year-old forward will be available for selection and Otto Addo can rely on him for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola in September.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.