Ghana defender, Denis Odoi, says his Black Stars can draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s shocking win over Argentina ahead of his side’s World Cup opener against Portugal.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday suffered an upset against the Asian side in their opener.

With the four-time African champions set to open their Group H campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side on Thursday, Odoi, who plays for Belgian side, Club Brugge says the Black Stars can cause a similar upset.

“Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia has achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches,” he said.

READ ALSO

“It’s not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion. And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything,” he added.

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories and are confident of making a strong start in Qatar.

Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 with kick-off at 16:00GMT.