The final round of games in Group C and D comes on today at the various stadia at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After Senegal secured a win over Ecuador to make it to the last 16, Tunisia will be hoping to become the next African country to join.

At the Education City Stadium in Group D, Tunisia will face France with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Australia will come up against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium at 15:00GMT.

In Group C, Poland will come up against Argentina at the Stadium 974 with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Saudi Arabia will face Mexico with kick-off also scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Full fixtures:

Tunisia v France

Australia v Denmark

Poland v Argentina

Saudi Arabia v Mexico