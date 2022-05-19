The Ministry of Youth and Sports has appointed Kenpong Travel & Tours Company as the official travel agent for the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 18, announced it has granted permission to the company owned by business mogul, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong to assist officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and supporters who wish to witness the World Cup by securing visas, airline and match tickets, travel advice and counsel, accommodation and arrangement of internal transportation in a unique package for the tournament.

The company in the coming days, is expected to outdoor the various packages ahead of the tournament which runs from Monday, November 21, 2022, to December 18, 2022.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Below is the full statement