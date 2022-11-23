The matchday four games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup get underway this morning with four games expected to be played today at the various stadia.

African representative Morocco are currently playing 2018 finalist, Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium.

At 13:00GMT, 2014 champions, Germany will take on Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Spain, which defeated the Netherlands to win the trophy in South Africa, will take on Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

The final game of the day is between Belgium and Canada which will be played at the Al-Rayyan Stadium with kick off scheduled for 19:00GMT.

Listen to live commentary on Asempa FM and Adom FM.