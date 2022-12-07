The 2022 Fifa World Cup has reached its peak as eight countries eye to win the ultimate in Qatar on December 18.
Portugal on Tuesday trashed Switzerland 6-1 to complete the quarter-final lineup.
Morocco, who are the only African country left earlier defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties, after a goalless 120 minutes, to become the fourth African country to reach the quarter-final stage of a World Cup.
Full quarter line-up below:
Friday
Education City Stadium, Doha
Croatia v Brazil – 4 PM
Lusail Stadium, Doha
Netherlands v Argentina – 8 PM
Saturday
Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Morocco v Portugal – 4 PM
Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
England v France – 8 PM