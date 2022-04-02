The draw for the 2022 World Cup draw has been successfully conducted in Qatar.
Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Reigning champions France are in Group D alongside Tunisia, and Denmark. The winner of Peru, Australia or UAE will complete their group.
The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks-off on Monday, 21 November and ends on Sunday, 18 December.
Below is the full draw:
- Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
- Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
- Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea