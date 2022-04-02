FIFA World Cup trophy | photo credit: Getty Images
FIFA World Cup trophy | photo credit: Getty Images

The draw for the 2022 World Cup draw has been successfully conducted in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Reigning champions France are in Group D alongside Tunisia, and Denmark. The winner of Peru, Australia or UAE will complete their group.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks-off on Monday, 21 November and ends on Sunday, 18 December.

Below is the full draw:

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea