Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, says the Black Stars are focused ahead of their opener, adding that they are motivated to beat Portugal.

Ghana will face the Seleção in their Group H opener on Thursday, November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Despite Ghana being ranked as the lowest side with the youngest team, Asante Twum says the team is motivated by the previous performance of the Black Stars at the Mundial.

According to him, the Black Stars have enough quality to shock the star-studded Portuguese side.

“Our approach is that we will take one game at a time. We played against Switzerland which was a friendly and we are playing against one of the best teams in Europe,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They defeated France to win the Euros in 2016. They have a star-studded side. Before Spain won the 2010 World Cup, they lost to Switzerland.

“In our opening game against Italy in 2006, we lost but we won against the Czech Republic and the USA and we are aware of some of these things. The players are motivated and they want to make history. We know it will not be easy. We know that at the World Cup, you will play the best and you will have to be at your best.

“I don’t think our team is that bad because we have some good players playing in Europe and are in top shape. We have a good team that can beat any side.

“From what I have seen at the training, the team is focused and ready to shock the world on Thursday,” he added.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.