An abysmal performance from Black Stars on Thursday saw them drop two valuable points in their penultimate clash against Ethiopia in matchday 5 of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana was shockingly held to a 1-1 draw game by the Walias at the Orlando Stadium.

As things stand, South Africa, after beating Zimbabwe sits on top of Group G with three points ahead of Ghana.

Black Stars will need a win against the Bafana Bafana in their final group game on Sunday to secure a place in the playoffs.

From the official FIFA World Cup 2014 Regulations stated in rule 49, paragraph 5:

The ranking of each team in each group shall be determined as follows:

a) Greatest number of points obtained in all group matches;

b) Goal difference in all group matches;

c) Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

In reference to section C above, any form of a win for the Black Stars in respect to goals scored will help the team qualify for the playoffs.

The head coach of Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac is likely to make changes after a poor performance in the previous game.

The Black Stars will return home today from Johannesburg ahead of the match on Sunday.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana will be hoping to return to the global showpiece having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.