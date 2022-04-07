Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Didi Dramani, has said Ghana has what it takes to play the next round of the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Ghana has been pitched in Group H alongside familiar sides like Portugal and Uruguay, and South Korea completes the group.

Speaking in an interview, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer said that Ghana’s technical team expected a tough grouping during last Friday’s draw in Doha and that he believed the Black Stars could effectively contain the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side and group rivals, South Korea and Uruguay.

“We never expected anything less than this. Whatever it is, we expected to be drawn against other tough opponents apart from African teams,” he told Graphic Sports.

According to him, what was key to the success of the Black Stars in Qatar was effective planning and adequate preparation.

“I think the most important thing is planning and preparation. There are no minnows in football anymore.

READ ALSO

“What is required to ensure success is the right personnel and a good strategy,” he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

On December 2, Otto Addo’s side will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

At the 2010 World Cup, Ghana exited the competition following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to La Celeste after Asamoah Gyan spurned a last-gasp penalty to win the game for the Black Stars in extra-time.

Ghana qualified for this year’s World Cup on away goals rule following a 1-1 aggregate draw with arch-rivals Nigeria in the African play-offs.