Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has assured that the Black Stars will prepare adequately for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, after securing a qualification ahead of Nigeria, has been placed in Group H of the Mundial.

The Black Stars are alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

According to him, the team will prepare enough for the global showpiece to be able to stand against their opponents.

“We are ready for the battle, the team is ready,” he told Accra based Asempa FM.

“With the current crop of players, the current tactical team and the Black Stars management committee we have, I have no doubt we will put all the necessary things in place.”

READ ALSO

He added, “President Akufo-Addo has charged me to ensure that every logistics and financial means that the team needs we should work around it and make sure we provide for them so that they will go to Qatar not only participate but to go there and make an impact because we have a rich history as far as world cup is concerned.

“In 2006 when we went to Germany, everyone knew what Ghana did there and in 2010 in South Africa, we represented the entire continent as far as the world cup was concerned and I have no doubt at all that this current team can also make history again,” he added.

The World Cup kicks-off from November to December later this year.