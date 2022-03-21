Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, is confident the team will beat Nigeria for a place at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The two West African giants will meet at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, 29 March 2022 and before the return league tie in Abuja on 29 March 2022.

Ghana is aiming for a fourth appearance after missing the 2018 Olympics in Russia, while Nigeria is hoping to qualify for a seventh.

Speaking to the Ghana FA media, the former FC Nordsjaelland trainer insisted he is confident in the chances of Black Stars against the Super Eagles.

“We are at a very crucial stage in the World Cup qualifiers and this is the time for us to show love and undiluted support to the Black Stars. We are heading to the battlefield against an old foe and a familiar opponent in Nigeria,” Dramani, former Ghanaian champion with Kotoko, said.

“Just as we have witnessed over the years, these matches are close and cagey but we believe that the players and the entire nation are ready. It doesn’t matter the opposition or where the games take place. What matters is the readiness of the team. With pride and passion, I strongly believe that we are more than capable of winning this battle.

“It is going to be 180 minutes or more of frantic and uncompromising action between two great football nations in Africa but I believe that the stars will shine and Ghana will conquer. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” he added.

Dramani was appointed assistant coach to Otto Addo after the Ghana Football Association dissolved the technical team headed by Milovan Rajevac following Black Stars’ woeful showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

