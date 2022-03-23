President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] believes the Black Stars have the needed quality to beat Nigeria in the playoff games of the 2022 World Cup.

The four-time African champions will battle it out with their West African giants for a place in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

With the first leg scheduled to be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, Kurt Okraku believes the Super Eagles are pretending to be giants ahead of the game but he remains optimistic that the Black Stars will emerge as the winners of the game.

READ ALSO

“We are facing a familiar opponent and that is Nigeria and we know such games are all crucial,” Okraku said.

“They are pretending to be giants but they will suffer defeat against the Black Stars of Ghana.

“We are Ghana and we know our quality and what we have when it comes with such games. I am confident that the Black Stars will make us and the entire country proud on Friday and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

The return leg tie is scheduled to be staged at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29 in Abuja.

The Black Stars are seeking to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time after missing out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.