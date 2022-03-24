Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria are ‘favourites on paper’ in their upcoming game against the Black Stars.

According to the 36-year-old, the unpredictability of the games between Ghana and Nigeria make the tie the best in the Western African region.

“Ghana vs Nigeria games you can’t predict, it’s about the mentality and preparation and that is how one wins. Ghana and Nigeria have had their rivalry long ago,” Asamoah Gyan said as quoted by 442gh.

“Honestly on paper right now, when you look at the statistic, they are ahead of Ghana a bit on paper.”

Ghana, who are racing for their fourth World Cup appearance will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

The return game is scheduled to be played at the Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29.

Asamoah Gyan, who remains the country’s top goal scorer and Africa’s top goal scorer in the history of the World Cup, scored in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations game between Super Eagles and the Black Stars, thus, becoming the last player to have scored in what has been christened “The Jollof Derby”.