New Edubiase United striker, Kwadwo Nkansah, has criticised the technical team of the Black Stars following his omission from the squad for the playoff games against Nigeria.

Otto Addo on Tuesday announced a 27-man squad for the games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria this weekend.

According to the popular actor, also known as Lil Win, his exclusion from the squad is painful and might be because the coach was not well briefed about his prowess.

“I’m very angry and this is the time that we need to speak in Ghana for those leading the various sectors to do the right thing because I don’t understand why I was not invited to be part of the Ghana vs Nigeria game, especially when the game will be played in Kumasi which is my city,” LilWin told Asempa FM on Sports Nite Show.

“How is it that LilWin is not part of this squad when even Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko want to sign me since I joined New Edubiase? Maybe the coach hates me or he just doesn’t like me. It can also be that the coach was not probably briefed about the best players in Ghana.”

Despite his snub, the New Edubiase United striker called for support for the Black Stars ahead of the games.

“I can’t say that I won’t support the Black Stars because of this because the team is for all of us as Ghanaians. I won’t gain anything from the team’s failure so I will support them. We could have beaten Nigeria 5-0 if I was in the team but we will still win the game.”

The first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT on Friday with the return game at the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

The Black Stars are chasing for their 4th FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia but must do so at the expense of Nigeria, who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.