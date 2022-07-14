SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from 2 to 23 July.

The knockout stages of the WAFCON have arrived, with the quarterfinals on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 February set to be thrillers – not only will they decide the semifinal line-ups, but also the identity of the four teams guaranteed a spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand!

The quarterfinals open on Wednesday evening with Zambia taking on Senegal, before hosts Morocco battle Botswana and look to continue the form which saw them top Group A and have home fans dreaming of glory.

“Listen, you have to be ambitious,” said Atlas Lionesses coach Reynald Pedros. “We wanted to finish first in our group and we did. We are preparing a quarterfinal to go to the semis and qualify for the World Cup, we will see.

“If we luckily manage to qualify for the semifinals, I think that anything is possible. But humility does not prevent ambition, we work with great humility. We know that each match will be difficult, that’s what happened in our pool and we know that our quarterfinal will be just as difficult. And reaching the semifinals will please the federation and the Moroccan people… we will give our all to get there.”

Thursday evening sees Cameroon and Nigeria revive their rivalry, before South Africa takes on Tunisia – with Banyana Banyana revelling in their new status as the tournament favourites, though coach Desiree Ellis insists there is room for improvement.

“We had enough on the field to get a result but we over-elaborated at times. Most of the shots that we took were straight at their goalkeeper,” said Ellis. “That is something that we have to work on. We are always looking for improved performances. Today was not an improved performance but the result is also important.”

After the quarterfinals comes the ‘Repechage’ stage of the tournament, in which the losing teams from the quarters will meet in two matches on Sunday 17 July – the winners will advance into the inter-confederation playoffs: a mini-tournament in New Zealand early next year which provide a final chance to earn qualification for the World Cup.

Then the WAFCON semifinals follow on Monday 18 July, with the third-place playoff on Friday 22 July and the final on Saturday 23 July in Casablanca – with one team set to be crowned champions of Africa!

WAFCON broadcast details, 13-23 July 2022

All times CAT

Wednesday 13 July

19:00: Quarterfinal 2: Zambia v Senegal – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

22:00: Quarterfinal 1: Morocco v Botswana – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Thursday 14 July – Quarterfinal

19:00: Quarterfinal 4: Cameroon v Nigeria – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

22:00: Quarterfinal 3: South Africa v Tunisia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Sunday 17 July

Inter-Confederation Playoff qualifying matches – winners advance to mini-tournament in Australia and New Zealand in early 2023 to compete for final berths at the Women’s World Cup

19:00: Loser Quarterfinal 1 v Loser Quarterfinal 4 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Loser Quarterfinal 2 v Loser Quarterfinal 3– LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Monday 18 July

19:00: Semifinal 1: Winner Quarterfinal 1 v Winner Quarterfinal 4 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

22:00: Semifinal 2: Winner Quarterfinal 2 v Winner Quarterfinal 3 – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Friday 22 July

22:00: Third Place Playoff: Loser Semifinal 1 v Loser Semifinal 2– LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Saturday 23 July