Huawei Ghana has successfully climaxed the 2022 edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Program, “Seeds for the Future” with 30 female tertiary students graduating out of the 50 students shortlisted for the training.

Eighteen out of the 30 graduates were also rewarded for their outstanding contribution and excellent performance during the Cross-Cultural Exchange, Tech4Good Competition and the main exams organized to assess their performance, improve their problem-solving skills and enhance their innovative capabilities.

As part of this year’s program, Ghana paired with university students from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Baltics and Iceland in the Tech4Good competition with the Ghanaian team taking the 2nd position with their “Save a Land, Save a Life” project aimed at fighting illegal mining in the country.

Speaking during the closing and awards ceremony, the Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, Tommy Liang commended the awardees for their outstanding performance during the training. According to him, this year’s training which was also dedicated to girls-only, just like the 2021 edition was focused on empowering and inspiring them to pursue careers in the male-dominated field of ICT.

“As you embark on the next chapter of your professional journeys, I want to encourage you to continue to learn, innovate, and strive for excellence. The world is changing at an incredible pace, and it is up to each and every one of us to keep pace with these changes and embrace the opportunities they bring.



“I am confident that the knowledge and skills you have acquired through the Seeds for the Future program will empower you to become leaders in your respective fields, and make significant contributions to Ghana’s ICT sector.” He said

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, thanked Huawei for their excellent achievement on the Seeds for the Future program and for the successfully partnering the Ministry to train over 15,000 young girls in digital technologies this year.

“The Seeds for the Future program has over the years developed a strong talent foundation for Ghana, particularly among young women. I am proud that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has played a critical part in this achievement. I therefore wish to thank Huawei for their excellent achievement on the Seeds for the Future program and for the successful outcome we have now. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support.” She said.

Hinting on the essence of digital technologies training, the Minister indicated that, as we continue to rely more and more on ICT in all aspects of our lives and government continues to invest heavily in ICT infrastructure, it is essential that we prioritize cybersecurity and take steps to prevent and manage security threats as a way of protecting our investments.

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, also congratulated the students for successfully completing the intensive 8-days training and making it to the list of graduates.

Some awards giving to the beneficiaries include, Huawei T10s Tablets, Huawei Y70 smartphones, Huawei Watch Fits and cash prizes. The first, second and third excellent students took home GHS 4,000, GHS 3,000 and GHS 2,000 respectively.

So far, 220 students have benefitted from the Seeds for the Future program in Ghana with a 100 percent female participation rate over the past two years.