Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday morning joined in the planting of trees in commemoration of the 2022 Green Ghana project.

Also present was the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne, and the Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Augustine Kofi Gyedu among others.

The tree was planted at the Golf Course Park in Kumasi.

Before the symbolic tree planting exercise, Otumfuo in the company of her daughter, Nana Afia Kobi, inspected similar trees planted in previous exercises.



Among those inspected were those the late Asantehemaa, mother of Asantehene planted before her demise.



An elated Asantehene could not hide his emotions as he admired the trees to the memory of his late mum.

Addressing the media, Mr Gyedu said 80 percent of the 1.5 million trees planted in the region survived in 2021 survived.

He indicated this year, they have targeted to plant 4 million trees, and out of it, 3.2 million trees have already been distributed.

Mr Mensah, on his part, urged the people in Kumasi to participate in the exercise to green the region and also bring back the lost accolades of Kumasi being the ‘garden city’ of West Africa.