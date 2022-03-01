Government has set up a target to plant 20 million trees this year as part of the green Ghana day initiative.

The trees, according to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, will be planted on degraded lands, homes, schools, parks and other identified areas.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, disclosed this at the launch of the 2022 Green Ghana Day.

It is estimated Ghana has lost 8 million of her forest cover with no clear cut plan to replenish the deserted forest.

The initiative started last year and aims to, on an annually basis, plant trees to cover over 400,000 hectares.

Mr Jinapor added that the move falls within government’s aim to undertake an aggressive re-afforestation.

Also, farmers will be supplied with tree seedlings to plant within and around their farms and key degraded watershed areas around communities will be targeted.

Just as it was done in 2021, it is expected that the citizenry from all walks of life, especially students, religious bodies, traditional authorities, corporate Ghana, security agencies and the diplomatic community among others, will actively participate to make Green Ghana Day 2022 a resounding success.



Tree seedlings to be planted will include native timber tree species, shade trees, multi purpose leguminous trees, ornamentals and fruit trees.