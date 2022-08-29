Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, has lauded Nigeria despite his side’s impressive win over their rivals in the 2023 Africa Nations Championship [CHAN] qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies edged out sworn rivals 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers.

Two second-half goals from Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and youngster Suraj Seidu powered the Galaxies to a win over the Super Eagles B.

In a post-match presser, the Samartex FC coach lauded the performance of his players but confessed it was a difficult encounter.

“It was a difficult game, especially in the first half because the Nigerians didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted. So, after the first half, we talked to the players to change their mentality and play aggressively like how Nigeria did in the first half. After the break, I think the players changed their mindset and that paid off for us,” he said.

“In all, I will say it was a difficult game but all the same God has seen us through. We have struggled in the first half in our last two games (Qatar and Nigeria) but against Benin, it wasn’t like that because we had the chance to score two early goals in the first half.

“Against Qatar, we struggled a bit until the second half because they scored two goals which disrupted us. Nigeria too made it difficult for us in the first half and it is good that we have noticed our shortfalls, going forward we will change the narrative,” he added.

Ghana will travel to Abuja for the return leg on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Black Galaxies are seeking to return to the CHAN having missed out in the last three editions.