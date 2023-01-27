The Black Galaxies of Ghana have safely landed on Oran, the venue for Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Niger in the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

The playing body, together with the technical and management team, left their base in Constantine on Thursday evening for a one-hour trip to Oran.

Ghana qualified from the Group stage with six points, behind Madagascar who will face Mozambique in the other quarterfinals game in Constantine.

The delegation made up of players, technical staff and other officials arrived in Oran at 19:00GMT on Thursday and are scheduled to hold an official training session on Friday, a day before the game.

The team will be hoping for a good result against the Nigeriens on Saturday.