The match-day 22 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various venue in the country.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex will host Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

Tamale City will host Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Kick-off for the games has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak will host struggling Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will welcome Berekum Chelsea.

At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC will tackle Great Olympics.

Bechem United at the Nana Fodu Gyeabour Park will Karela United.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will host in-form Accra Lions.

King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have all been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium will welcome league leaders, Aduana Stars on Monday with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: