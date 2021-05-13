The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu, has reminded President Nana Akufo-Addo of his government’s pledge to build model schools for the Zongo communities.



He made the call in a speech read on his behalf by his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, at the 2021 virtual Eid-Fitr prayers held at the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, today, Thursday, May 13, 2021.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, before the 2020 polls said the New Patriotic Party will build model Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Zongo communities in every region.



Speaking at the conference of the national council of Fulani chiefs, Dr Bawumia said people in Zongo communities deserve education and not mortuaries.



“We are going to build a model SHS in the Zongo communities in every region, so we will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend those schools. That will be the start for next year. Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary, we are not thinking of mortuary. We are thinking of schools – we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary,” he said.



Addressing Muslims today, the National Chief Imam, through his spokesperson, reminded the President through his Vice of the promise.



He said if the promise is fulfilled, it will promote quality education in the Zongo communities.



The respected Islamic leader said the schools would be significant in transforming society and provide opportunities that will guarantee the transformation and development of the youth.



“We want our youth to be changed and become useful tools for national development that which guarantees peace. The only way to guarantee peace is through education,” he said.



He commended the government for the award of scholarships to some 40 students who have been taken to Cuba to study medicine.



He added the office of the Chief Imam has also taken note of plans to send another batch of 40 students to Cuba.