Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, will be a pundit on South Africa-based popular sports TV channel SuperSport for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker will be joining former African football stars to discuss the tournament.

“Excited to be joining SuperSport TV as a pundit for their coverage of Afcon 2021,” Gyan announced on Twitter.

“This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa’s biggest football gathering together with other legends,” he added.

The striker, who has a record 51 goals for the Black Stars, will not be in Cameroon, missing out on his first Afcon since 2008.

Gyan appeared in seven Afcon tournaments in a row and scored eight goals. He played in two finals and made the semi-finals six times.

The 36-year-old has played for the senior national team since July 8, 2019, when Black Stars lost to Tunisia in the last 16 at Afcon in Egypt.

The 2021 Afcon will start on Sunday, with the Black Stars’ first game scheduled for Monday, January 10 against Morocco.

Ghana is housed in Group C alongside Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.