The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has adopted the five substitution rule for the upcoming 2021/22 season after reaching an agreement with the 18 Premier League clubs.

This follows FIFA’s law-makers – International Football Association Board’s decision to increase substitutes to protect player welfare amid a congested fixture schedule in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the 2019/20 season.

A number of leagues across the globe adopted the rule when football returned in the 2019/20 season allowing teams to use five substitutes instead of the standard three – and Ghana will now follow in the footsteps of the other leagues like the EPL, SPL, La-liga among others.

This rule will be in place for the entire 2021/22 season which is set to commence on Friday, October 29, 2021, and run through to Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Summary: