The Electoral Commission (EC), in view of the novel Covid-19 pandemic, will for the first time make presidential and parliamentary nomination forms available online.

This implies that candidates no longer have to go to the Commission’s premises to pick up their nomination forms.

Speaking at the Commission’s sixth edition of the ‘Let the Citizen Know’ presentation series, Chairperson for the EC, Mrs Jean Adekwei Mensa urged candidates to download the nomination forms from the electoral body’s website.

According to Mrs Mensa, the new initiative will simplify the arduous filing process candidates usually go through.