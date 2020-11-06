The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that the 2020/21 league winner will walk away with GH¢250,000 in prize money.

The new football season was launched on Thursday night.

This was made known by the GFA President, Kurt Okraku during the launch of the new football season.

The winner of this season’s league takes home a trophy plus cash prize of GH¢ 250,000, 40 gold medals plus GH¢ 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Centre.

The runners up will receive GH¢ 150,000.00, 40 silver medals plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Centre and the third place will pocket GH¢ 80,000.00 plus 40 bronze medals.

READ ALSO

The winners of the various Division One Leagues will also get GH¢ 50,000 in prize money.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on November 14 with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa.

This season’s league will also receive a major boost in the area of TV coverage as official broadcast right holders StarTimes are set to invest $1 million in the coverage of games.

For the first time in the Premier League, five games will be televised on every match week.