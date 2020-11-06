A 21-year-old bricklayer, Biodun Owolabi, has been arrested for killing his apprentice for money rituals.

Mr Owolabi is alleged to have killed the 13-year-old secondary school boy, Quadri Olalekan, with the help of his accomplices, 20-year-old Festus Simon.



The incident happened on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after they tricked the deceased with a bricklaying work at Iyana Church, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

TInstablog9ja reports the duo had been working together as a result of the closure of schools due to COVID-19 lockdown

However, when the mother could not find him after several hours, she raised the alarm and a search began.

Mr Owolabi, who initially denied, later confessed to killing the missing child.



He then took members of the community to the place where the boy was buried after life was snuffed out of him.

The victim’s arms, eyes and penis were missing when the corpse was exhumed.



The deceased’s 14th birthday was on Sunday and his mother had bought clothes for him to celebrate it, but he was killed a day before.