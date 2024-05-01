Two hundred students are participating in a two-week e-learning ambassador training under the e-learning initiative at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with support from the Mastercard Foundation.

The training marks the commencement of the second cohort of students.

The training features modules such as psychology of online learning and portfolio building, E-resources for digital learning, and multimedia tools for online learning.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Principal Investigator, Mr Courage Julius Logah emphasised the importance of the training for the students.

“With the support of the e-learning initiative, the university continues to build the capacity of faculty to develop online content so that you can continue to study everywhere.

“As a lot of my colleagues have said, the future is towards e-learning and using digital tools to enhance your education. What we are trying to do as a project is to give you the diverse skills you need so that you can be an effective learner,’ he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson commended the Mastercard Foundation for the initiative.

“It is important here and now that we are very much indebted and grateful to our esteemed partners the Mastercard Foundation who have been our solid and prominent support making the transformation of these young ones very possible.

“The training is not just about acquiring technical skills but also about fostering a culture of digital literacy among you our dear students,” she said.

She also encouraged the students to be disciplined and attentive during the training period.

“To you my dear students and participants, I urge you to approach the next two weeks ahead of you with all the enthusiasm and dedication you can gather which is practically possible, and embrace this learning opportunity,” she said.

The 200 participants were selected from affiliate nursing colleges, the five colleges of education, and students from the Mastercard Foundation scholars.

