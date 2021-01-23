Police at the Tesano Police Station have arrested 200 persons in the area for failing to wear facemask in public areas.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Tesanao Divisional Police Command ACP Oduro Amaning said due to the disease, defaulters are not confined in a room instead, they are admonished and the command provides a mask to those who genuinely can’t afford to purchase one.

He then called on government to consider making free masks available for onward distribution to persons who genuinely cannot afford them.

Following the second spike in Covid-19 cases some security personnel have been deployed to the length and breadth of the country to ensure that pedestrians, drivers, passengers and hawkers adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

This is in line with the President’s order to the IGP in his last address to the nation on the pandemic.