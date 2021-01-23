Two persons are currently battling for their lives at the Greater Accra Regional hospital after part of an uncompleted two-storey building collapsed on them.

The building which has been identified as a school being constructed by the Rev Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church is said to have carved in around 3 pm on Friday.

According to reports, the two victims were laborers who were working on the building before it caved in.

Furthermore, the part of the uncompleted building serves as classrooms for some pupils. Fortunately, students had closed as of the time the incident happened.

The construction site has since been cordoned off by NADMO officials who have commenced investigations into the development.

Director of the Inspectorate Division at NADMO, Richard Yartey who visited the site disclosed that no death had been recorded and assured that the probe will be thorough.