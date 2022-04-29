The Police have remanded two persons who showed up at the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections in the Okaikoi South Constituency wearing clothing that created the impression that they were Police personnel.

The accused persons, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem were arraigned on Friday and have been remanded to reappear on May 10, 2022.

The Police, in giving updates on the matter after their arrest on Thursday, announced on Facebook, Friday, that it has arrested one other person, Ebenezer Painstil for a similar crime.

He also appeared before the court on Friday and has been remanded to reappear with the two other accused persons.