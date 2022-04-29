Fire is reported to have gutted the church of the late influential Nigerian preacher, TB Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to reports, the fire destroyed a building housing the office of late man of God.

The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident to the media.

“The fire incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire” he added.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) said it is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. No casualties were recorded.