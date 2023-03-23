A ghastly vehicular accident on Bogoso-Obuasi Highway in the Western Region has led to the loss of two lives.

The accident involves two Sprinter buses moving from opposite directions.

Several other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

According to reports, the accident involved Sprinter Mercedes Benz bus registered AC 1474-22 and another Sprinter Mercedes Benz with registration number WR 775-19 from the opposite direction.

The two passenger Sprinter buses were said to be coming from Obuasi and Bogoso respectively when the accident occurred.

At an intersection around the Wassa Japa Police Checkpoint in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Bogoso-Obuasi Highway, the two buses made wrongful overtaking which led to a head-on-collision, thereby taking the lives of the two passengers instantly and injuring others.

Both buses were mangled.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations into the accident as the bodies of the male adults have been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government hospital’s morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The injured are also receiving medical treatment at the same health facility.