Two persons have been arrested and slapped with charges for their alleged roles in the recruitment of five Chinese to undertake illegal mining at Esiama in the Western Region.

Wilberforce Essien and Rev Wallace Dela-Brown are facing charges including conspiracy to commit crime namely mining without a license and contracting non-Ghanaians to undertake mining operations and services without a license granted by the minister.

According to Assistant State Attorney Derrick Ackah-Nyamike, the police on September 8, picked intelligence that some individuals were mining illegally at Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful in the Western Region.

A raid of the mining site resulted in the arrest of five Chinese Nationals. Investigations, he explained revealed Wilberforce Essien was one of two persons who recruited the Chinese to undertake the mining.

Mr Ackah-Nyamike told the Court Mr Essien upon interrogation admitted the offence and indicated that he had an agreement to provide the Chinese with financial and logistical support to mine on the concession belonging to Reverend Wallace Dela Brown.

It is alleged Mr Essien further claimed he had an agreement with the Reverend Minister to mine gold on his concession.

Rev. Dela Brown was subsequently arrested but is said to have told investigators he only mines Kaolin on his concession.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and were granted bail in the sum of 2 million cedis to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to October 2, 2022.