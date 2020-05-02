A 15-year-old boy, Bright Mensah, has drowned in an abandoned illegal mining pit at Amuanapraso, a farming community in Birim North District of the Eastern region.

According to distraught parents of the deceased, he left home on April 30, 2020, that he was going to visit a family member in the community but did not return.

A search by the local Police and the youth led to the discovery of the body in the mining pit filled with water.

Preliminary investigation indicated that children in the community sneak to swim in the pit therefore it’s suspected that the deceased went swimming with his friend but got drowned.

His body has been deposited at Holy Family Hospital Mortuary.

In a related development, a 37-year-old illegal miner has died after a mining pit caved in.

The incident occurred Friday, May 1, 2020 at Akyem Mampong in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News indicated that the deceased, Razak Bempong, and other illegal miners were illegally mining in a pit mined by Gold Bank Mining Limited. While mining, the pit caved in, trapping the deceased but others managed to escape.

He was removed but pronounced dead on arrival at Enyiresi Government Hospital.

The Anyinam Police has commenced an investigation into the incident.