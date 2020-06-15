The Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region has intercepted 141 gallons of fuel in separate operations at an unapproved route of the “Pilla 7 and 7B” border enclave.

According to Chief Superintendent Frederick Baah Doudu, Aflao Sector Commander, the patrol team acted upon intelligence concerning the illegal activities of a criminal syndicate at ‘Pillar 7 and 7B’ parts of the border stretch.

The swift operation took place on Saturday, June 23, 2020, at about 2130 hrs.

He said the deployed patrol team discovered and made an interception of 129 yellow jerry cans of fuel which were packed in an uncompleted structure located close to the borderline at the unapproved route.

The intercepted gallons of fuel

Officers suspected that the uncompleted structure had become a secret place that was being used as a facilitating point for illegal cross-border activities.

In a related development in the same enclave, the patrol officers made another arrest of 12 gallons of fuel at a separate spot, totaling 141 gallons of fuel intercepted that same night.

Efforts made by the patrol team to arrest the suspects proved futile as they escaped into neighboring Togo.

The 141 gallons of fuel intercepted are presently in the custody of the GIS Aflao Command, pending investigations and subsequent handover to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Meanwhile, the Aflao Command of the GIS has launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspects.

The Sector Commander has since commended the team led by Assist. Insp. Sumaila Safo, ICO Anthony Bassa Denyo and ICO Wisdom Joel Adiko for the show of professionalism and hardwork in foiling the suspected smuggling.