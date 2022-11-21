Some 14 suspects have been arrested by a joint police-military team in connection with the killing of the Borae Ahenfie Chief, Nana Meebo, and two others in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region.

The 14 persons are currently in police custody at Kete Krachi, the capital of the Krachi West Municipality.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, who is also the Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He added that the assailants ambushed and shot the chief and the two to death.

He said the late chief had a misunderstanding with some factions in the community over a piece of land; a case he won at the Krachi West District Court.

Mr Ogyile noted that the late chief later presented the judgement from the court to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Charles Dormaban, the Oti Regional Police Commander, where the factions were advised to stick to the court order.